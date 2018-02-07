Gallia commissioners proclaim heart month

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County Commissioners recently proclaimed February as American Heart Month with Holzer Health System also recognizing American Heart Month and “Go Red for Women Day.”

The proclamation shared by the commissioners stated “Whereas, we the Gallia County Commissioners, recognize the month of February as American Heart Month and February and do hereby encourage all citizens to wear red to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease; and whereas, we recognize the extraordinary progress in heart health and recognize that more needs to be done in Gallia County to safeguard heart health for generations to come; and whereas, stated by the American Heart Association, Heart Disease (including Coronary Heart Disease, Hypertension, and Stroke) continues to be the number one cause of death in the US. Coronary heart disease accounts for 1 in 7 deaths in the US, killing over 360,000 people a year. Whereas, The American Heart Association projects the cost of treating heart disease in the United States will triple by 2030; and whereas, keeping our communities healthy and promoting awareness of health issues including heart disease, is an important responsibility and depends on the actions of many organization and groups in our community; and whereas, heart health remains a priority for families, communities, and government, and our commitment to keeping our citizens, especially our women, healthy is stronger than ever.”

“Therefore, be it resolved that in recognition of the ongoing fight against heart disease we do hereby proclaim February as American Heart Month in Gallia County and urge everyone to show their support for the fight against heart disease,” the statement finished.

Holzer also held a Blessing of the Heart Event to kick off American Heart Month. During the ceremony, Rodney Stout, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Holzer Health System, read a proclamation in observance of American Heart Month.

The proclamation reads,”Whereas, all Holzer facilities recognize the month of February as American Heart Month and February 2 as ‘Go Red for Women Day’ and do hereby celebrate this extraordinary women’s event to encourage all citizens to wear red to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease; and Whereas, heart disease causes more deaths in American of both genders and all racial and ethnic than any other disease; and Whereas, cardiovascular disease, including heart disease and stroke, remains the leading cause of death in the United States and greatly increases disability among Americans and claims the lives of close to half a million women in our country; and…Whereas, we encourage all individuals to learn his/her own personal risk for heart disease and work with a primary caregiver to manage heart disease risks factors and prevention tips; Whereas, The American Heart Association and Holzer Health System are committed to public and professional education about the risk factors for heart disease and stroke and to take action to reduce, control or prevent as many risk factors as possible, therefore, be it resolved that in recognition of the ongoing fight against heart disease we do herby proclaim February as American Heart Month at all Holzer facilities and urge all employees to show their support for the fight against heart disease by commemorating this by wearing the color red.”

In addition, Holzer Chaplaincy Services and Holzer Cardiovascular Institute penned a Blessing of the Heart for healthcare professionals, which was shared by Robert Bradley, DO, Section Chief, Holzer Cardiovascular Institute, at the event.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. More than 600,000 Americans die of heart disease each year. Several steps can be taken to reduce your risk for heart disease, including: quitting smoking/not smoking, maintain a healthy weight, eat a healthy diet, exercise regularly, and prevent or treat your other health conditions especially high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes.

“We are excited to offer this type of event to help educate and bring awareness of American Heart Month,” said Lori Cremeans, RN, MSN, CRRN, CWOCN, Director, Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Services, Holzer Health System. “Sharing the Blessing of the Heart was a unique way to recognize all health professionals during this special month.”

The Holzer Cardiovascular Institute has assembled a staff of cardiac physicians, nurses, and other clinical staff. Using the advanced cardiac equipment and procedures, The Holzer Cardiovascular Institute is devoted to cardiac care. Through inpatient and outpatient treatments including medical management, cardiac catheterizations, surgical treatment, the institute offers diagnostic cardiac catheterizations as well as cardiac angioplasties and stents. Physicians manage a variety of heart and vascular conditions including Coronary Artery Disease or hardening of the arteries ,Cardiac Arrhythmias or irregular heartbeat, Heart Valve Disease, heart conditions associated with diabetes, lung diseases, vein and vascular disease and Carotid Disease.

Holzer Cardiovascular Institute services include cardiopulmonary testing cardiac catheterization, electrophysiology or heart rhythm management, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), vein center, cardio and pulmonary rehabilitation and pulmonary services. For more information, visit www.holzer.org.

Shown left to right are those in attendance for the proclamation ceremony: Jennifer Spradlin, RN, Cardiopulmonary Care Coordinator, Holzer Cardiovascular Institute, Christi Cremeans, Lead Receptionist, Holzer Cardiovascular Institute, David Smith, President, Gallia County Commissioner, Brent Saunders, Vice President, Gallia County Commissioner, Lori Cremeans, RN, MSN, CRRN, CWOCN, Director Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Services, Holzer Health System, Harold Montgomery, Gallia County Commissioner, Amy Anderson, RN, Cardiopulmonary Nurse Navigator, Holzer Cardiovascular Institute, and Lisa Johnson, NP, Holzer Cardiovascular Institute. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/02/web1_gallia-proclamation.jpg Shown left to right are those in attendance for the proclamation ceremony: Jennifer Spradlin, RN, Cardiopulmonary Care Coordinator, Holzer Cardiovascular Institute, Christi Cremeans, Lead Receptionist, Holzer Cardiovascular Institute, David Smith, President, Gallia County Commissioner, Brent Saunders, Vice President, Gallia County Commissioner, Lori Cremeans, RN, MSN, CRRN, CWOCN, Director Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Services, Holzer Health System, Harold Montgomery, Gallia County Commissioner, Amy Anderson, RN, Cardiopulmonary Nurse Navigator, Holzer Cardiovascular Institute, and Lisa Johnson, NP, Holzer Cardiovascular Institute. Courtesy photo Dr. Bradley, Holzer Cardiovascular Institute, shares the Blessing of the Heart, as Dr. Stout, CMO, Holzer Health System, looks on. Both individuals participated in the recent Holzer’s Blessing of the Heart event in recognition of American Heart Month. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/02/web1_dr-bradley.jpg Dr. Bradley, Holzer Cardiovascular Institute, shares the Blessing of the Heart, as Dr. Stout, CMO, Holzer Health System, looks on. Both individuals participated in the recent Holzer’s Blessing of the Heart event in recognition of American Heart Month. Courtesy photo