Sheriff probes theft reports

GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP —Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin announced his office has received several reports of breaking and entering, resulting in thefts, in the Greenfield Township area over the past few weeks.

Several of the incidents involve remote hunting cabins, residences and garages.

Champlin states deputies pursuing leads, have identified a person of interest who they believe is involved in the thefts and the sheriff asks anyone with information pertaining to these thefts to contact the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office Tip-Line at 740-446-6555. All calls to the line are anonymous.

“We also believe that our suspect has stolen from other property owners in the area, without their knowledge,” said Champlin. “I strongly encourage our citizens in Greenfield Township to check their personal property to ensure they have not been a target from this slime ball who victimizes innocent, hardworking people.”

