Pete the Cat visits Bossard

GALLIPOLIS — Bossard Memorial Library hosted over 200 kids and families for National Take Your Kid to the Library Day last Saturday.
Attendees had the chance to meet the star of a popular children’s book, Pete the Cat.
“For several years, Bossard Library has commemorated National Take Your Child to the Library Day by offering fun-filled programs on this date to encourage parents to visit the Library with their children and spend quality time at the library’s entertaining and educational programs,” said Debbie Saunders, director of Bossard.
In 2017 Bossard offered over 250 youth services programs, both in house and as outreach to the community with 14,270 attending. Pete the Cat taught kids the Pete the Cat dance, participated in a button hunt, made crafts, listened to stories, and enjoyed treats, all themed after Pete the Cat who was portrayed by Nicholas Sheets.
“It is the goal of the library to continue to provide these type of enriching programs in the community in which these children and their families reside,” said Saunders. “While the staff welcomes and encourages frequent visits to the library, an integral part of the library’s mission is to ‘go where the children are’ to provide special outreach programs and story times, be it at their school, daycare, at head start, Guiding Hands, and at community events such as River Recreation Festival, Gallia County Jr. Fair, Farm City Day, Emancipation Celebration weekend, and more.”
Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108.