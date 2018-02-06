Meigs remains No. 2 in unemployment

OHIO VALLEY — Being consistent is not always a good thing.

For the third straight month, Meigs County finds it self at the No. 2 spot in unemployment among Ohio’s 88 counties.

After being at No. 15 in November, Gallia County is now in a tie for the No. 14 spot with Coshocton and Erie counties.

While remaining at second, Meigs County’s unemployment rate jumped from 6.8 percent in November to 8.4 percent in December. Gallia County’s rate went from 5.5 percent in November to 6.2 percent in December.

Monroe County continues to hold the state’s highest unemployment rate at 8.8 percent (up from 7.2 percent), with Mercer County having the lowest rate at 2.8 percent.

Ohio’s unemployment rate was 4.7 percent in December 2017, down from 4.8 percent in November 2017. Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 2,500 over the month, from a revised 5,539,700 in November to 5,542,200 in December 2017.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in December was 270,000, down 9,000 from 279,000 in November. The number of unemployed has decreased by 14,000 in the past 12 months from 284,000. The December unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 5.0 percent in December 2016.

The U.S. unemployment rate for December was 4.1 percent, unchanged from November, and down from 4.7 percent in December 2016.

Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 2,500 over the month, from a revised 5,539,700 in November to 5,542,200 in December 2017, according to the latest business establishment survey conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor (Bureau of Labor Statistics) in cooperation with ODJFS.

Employment in goods-producing industries, at 919,500, increased 1,200 over the month as gains in manufacturing (+3,500) outweighed losses in construction (-1,700) and mining and logging (-600). The private service-providing sector, at 3,855,800, gained 600 jobs. Employment gains in leisure and hospitality (+2,200), financial activities (+1,600), and educational and health services (+800) surpassed losses in professional and business services (-3,500) and trade, transportation, and utilities (-500). Information and other services had no change over the month. Government employment, at 766,900, increased 700. Gains in state government (+1,900) outweighed losses in local (-1,100) and federal (-100) government.

From December 2016 to December 2017, nonagricultural wage and salary employment grew 38,500. Employment in goods-producing industries increased 16,400. Manufacturing added 10,200 jobs in durable goods (+8,200) and nondurable goods (+2,000). Construction added 6,800 jobs while mining and logging lost 600 jobs. The private service-providing sector added 26,800 jobs. Employment gains in leisure and hospitality (+14,900), educational and health services (+12,600), financial activities (+9,800), and other services (+3,500) were partially offset by losses in trade, transportation, and utilities (-10,400), information (-2,600), and professional and business services (-1,000). Government employment decreased 4,700 with losses in state (-2,200), local (-1,500), and federal (-1,000) government.

All data cited are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor. Data sources include Current Population Survey (U.S. data); Current Employment Statistics Program (nonagricultural wage and salary employment data); and Local Area Unemployment Statistics Program (Ohio unemployment rates). Information provided by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

