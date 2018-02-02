A safe roll for kids

GALLIPOLIS — Skatesville USA is now under new, but familiar, ownership.

Patricia Filie, who owned and operated the skating rink for 24 years has resumed operations as of December 2017.

The business started out as a family operation which Filie ran for 24 years. According to Filie, she first left the business when her father was sick and a gymnastics academy used the building for about 10 years. In 2015 she reopened the roller rink, having over 200 kids skating a night by March of 2015. It was at this point that a deal was made for Rollerbounce to rent the building and business, with the idea of adding inflatables to the skating experience.

Filie explained that when the lease agreement was signed, she became less involved allowing Rollerbounce to operate the business. This occurred from March of 2016 until December of 2017, when Filie resumed the helm officially with a New Year’s Eve Party.

“Right now we have policemen on Friday and Saturday night that are skating with the kids,” said Filie. “The officers love the kids, it’s a good community thing for the city police officers and the kids.”

Filie remarked that there are some places and activities for children and families in Gallipolis, but she wants to see more.

“We also need a fun activity place where kids can be active, a social place where the kids and parents can feel safe,” said Filie. “My goal is to make this a fun and safe place for kids in our community.”

Currently the rink is open Friday and Saturday evenings from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and a kids skate for those 12 and under from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday. To learn more about the rink and parties, visit their Facebook page “Skatesville USA” or by calling Filie at 740-645-9762.

Officer Gary Waldron helps teach a young boy how to skate. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/02/web1_gary-waldron.jpg Officer Gary Waldron helps teach a young boy how to skate. Courtesy

