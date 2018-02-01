God’s Hands and PURE partner for prom fashion

VINTON — God’s Hands at Work is partnering with PURE International Pageants to offer prom dresses, hair and makeup tutorials to a group of first-come, first-serve girls, regardless of their ability to pay, to be able to take part in their school’s prom season as part of the Princess Prom Program.

The event will take place March 4 at 68 Keystone Road in Vinton at the God’s Hands building at 3 p.m. The event is open to the public and the first 50 high school ladies attending. Formal wear will be modeled by local, state, national and international queens. Following a fashion show, over 100 gowns will be available for free to choose.

“This is our first year trying it this way,” said God’s Hand’s Executive Director Lisa Caroll. “This is our fifth year of the program, but this year we partnered with PURE International Pageants. Their queens will be coming and wearing our actual dresses in a fashion show…We’ll have an inspirational speaker and doing some hair and makeup tutorials. They’ll get their nails painted and get a swag bag with goodies to take home with them.”

Ladies will be able to choose a dress and shoes of varying sizes.

“It will be open to 50 girls and their guest, be that a mom or a grandma, whatever,” said Caroll. “We had a 100 brand new dresses donated this year by Paparazzi Glamour and Gowns of Evansville, Indiana, a prom and bridal boutique type store. The director of PURE drove to Indiana to pick those up for us yesterday.”

Caroll said on top of other gently used dresses donated to the cause by ladies throughout the area, she expected to be able to outfit several dozen ladies this year. God’s Hands at Work services Gallia, Jackson, Meigs and Vinton Counties as a nonprofit civic organization.

“The program is open to any girl who lives in our service area, regardless of ability to pay for a dress,” said Caroll. “Girls are asked to fill a form out with their name, address and school and dress size.”

Depending upon interest in the event, Caroll said PURE and God’s Hands would potentially hold more events in the future as several hundred dresses are available to be reviewed.

“Initially, I owned a thrift store where I took these kinds of dresses on consignment and I saw so many young girls and their moms come in,” said Caroll. “I just saw a great need. We always say every girl is a princess inside anyway. She just needs the dress. We saw girls suffering from self-esteem issues as they tried dresses on and they just wanted to feel special for one night. So, we decided we wanted to make that happen.”

Dean Wright can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2103.