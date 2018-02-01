BWC awards $377,000 to protect firefighters

COLUMBUS – Thirty-nine Ohio fire departments will share $376,517 in grants from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) under a new program to reduce firefighters’ exposure to toxic environmental elements. This includes a department in Gallia County.

The fire departments (listed below) are receiving the funding under BWC’s Firefighter Exposure to Environmental Elements Grant Program, which provides $2 million a year to help departments purchase safety gear and equipment designed to protect firefighters from carcinogens and other harmful elements encountered during a fire fight.

“Our first responders deserve the best tools to protect them against the dangers of fighting a fire,” said BWC Administrator/CEO Sarah Morrison. “Those dangers include toxins and carcinogens that linger on equipment after the firefight is over. With these grants, firefighters across Ohio can purchase equipment that guards against these long-term dangers to their health.”

Because residue collected on firefighters’ gear during a blaze can cause respiratory disease, cancer and other ailments, it is important not only to wear appropriate protective gear, but also to ensure its cleaned properly.

Grant recipients include:

American Township (Allen County)

$10,200 to purchase 72 barrier hoods and 36 pairs of washable gloves.

City of Trenton (Butler County)

$4,372.50 to purchase one extractor/washer.

Fox Township Volunteer Fire Department (Carroll County)

$14,006 to purchase one extractor/washer.

Milford Community Fire Department Inc. (Clermont County)

$10,429.17 to purchase 80 pairs of washable gloves and 80 barrier hoods.

Union Township (Clermont County)

$15,000 to purchase two extractors/washers for two fire houses.

Newburgh Heights Village (Cuyahoga County)

$7,173.33 to purchase one extractor/washer, 24 pairs of washable gloves and 24 barrier hoods.

Village of Versailles (Darke County)

$9,294.16 to purchase 52 barrier hoods and 52 pairs of washable gloves.

Jackson Township (Franklin County)

$8,833.33 to purchase 110 barrier hoods.

Norwich Township (Franklin County)

$15,000 to purchase one extractor/washer with base and 100 barrier hoods.

Village of Archbold (Fulton County)

$5,636.67 to purchase 76 barrier hoods.

Springfield Township (Gallia County)

$9,717.79 to purchase one extractor/washer with base, 21 pairs of washable gloves and 21 barrier hoods.

Thompson Township (Geauga County)

$13,408 to purchase one extractor/washer, 40 pairs of washable gloves and 40 barrier hoods.

City of Fairborn (Greene County)

$11,470.50 to purchase 108 barrier hoods and 54 pairs of washable gloves.

Mt. Healthy Fire Department (Hamilton County)

$3,851.67 to purchase 27 pairs of washable gloves and 32 barrier hoods.

Norwalk Fire Department (Huron County)

$8,657.50 to purchase one 30 lb. capacity extractor/washer with base, 18 pairs of washable gloves and 18 barrier hoods.

City of Steubenville (Jefferson County)

$6,545.40 to purchase 72 barrier hoods.

College Township (Knox County)

$13,835.20 to purchase one extractor/washer, 32 pairs of washable gloves and 32 barrier hoods.

City of Willoughby (Lake County)

$9,573.33 to purchase one extractor/washer.

City of Willoughby Hills (Lake County)

$4,449.75 to purchase 30 pairs of washable gloves and 30 barrier hoods.

City of Elyria (Lorain County)

$12,404.17 to purchase two extractors/washers.

Wellington Community Fire District (Lorain County)

$10,556 to purchase 58 barrier hoods and 58 pairs of washable gloves.

Boardman Township (Mahoning County)

$12,750 to purchase two extractors/washers for two fire houses.

Westfield Fire & Rescue District (Medina County)

$8,265 to purchase 29 barrier hoods and 58 pairs of washable gloves.

York Township (Medina County)

$6,362.50 to purchase 25 pairs of washable gloves and 25 barrier hoods.

Farmersville Fire Association Inc. (Montgomery County)

$6,600 to purchase 30 barrier hoods and 30 pairs of washable gloves.

Village of Cardington (Morrow County)

$12,266.67 to purchase one 20 lb. capacity extractor/washer, 30 pairs of washable gloves and 30 barrier hoods.

Village of Mt. Gilead Village (Morrow County)

$8,960 to purchase 64 pairs of washable gloves and 64 barrier hoods.

City of Zanesville (Muskingum County)

$12,249.43 to purchase one diesel exhaust system and one extractor/washer with base.

Village of New Concord (Muskingum County)

$12,933.33 to purchase 80 pairs of washable gloves and 80 barrier hoods.

Thorn Township (Perry County)

$4,964 to purchase 33 barrier hoods and 33 pairs of washable gloves.

Brewster Village (Stark County)

$6,475 to purchase one extractor/washer.

Greentown Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. (Stark County)

$10,133.33 to purchase 80 barrier hoods and 80 pairs of washable gloves.

City of Uhrichsville (Tuscarawas County)

$6,090 to purchase 42 barrier hoods and 42 pairs of washable gloves

City of Franklin Division of Fire & EMS (Warren County)

$12,462.55 to purchase one diesel exhaust system, 48 barrier hoods and 48 pairs of washable gloves.

Dunham Township Volunteer Fire Department (Washington County)

$14,246 to purchase one extractor/washer.

Clinton Township (Wayne County)

$6,705 to purchase one extractor/washer.

Township of Wooster (Wayne County)

$6,320.83 to purchase 37 pairs of washable gloves and 37 barrier hoods.

Village of Montpelier (Williams County)

$10,333.33 to purchase 62 barrier hoods, 31 pairs of washable DexPro Gauntlet gloves and 31 pairs of washable AlphaX Gauntlet gloves.

City of Northwood (Wood County)

$13,985.49 to purchase equipment for a diesel exhaust system.

The grant program, announced in April as a component of BWC’s Third Billion Back rebate plan, provides a 5-to-1 match up to $15,000 for public and private employers with annual payroll of at least $500,000. No match is required for employers with less than $500,000 in payroll. Learn more about the program at bwc.ohio.gov.