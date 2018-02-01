Students celebrate Black History Month

GALLIPOLIS — Gallipolis City School District has plans to honor Black History Month by remembering and learning about Robert Mitchell.

Mitchell was a local citizen known for his work in desegregating education in Gallipolis.

“In conjunction with Black History Month, the Gallipolis City School District is recognizing the accomplishments of Robert Mitchell,” said Craig Wright, superintendent of GCSD. “Mitchell was a local humanitarian, activist, and influential figure in the promotion and implementation of integrated schools in Gallipolis.”

The city schools are currently working with the John Gee Center to speak with students about Mitchell on the racial inequalities that existed in the past. Speakers from the center are former African American students who were impacted by the 1950-51 movement when the city schools officially desegregated as a whole. These speakers will be going to the schools and giving talks to students to help educate them about the historic event in local history. Gallia Academy High School was desegregated in 1918, making this the 100th anniversary of that event.

“As the superintendent of the Gallipolis City Schools, I understand the need to integrate more local history in our school curriculum. I also recognize the need for more black history in our community,” said Wright. “I can’t think of a better role model for our students to learn from.”

