Christmas Project serves over 1,000 children

GALLIA COUNTY — In 2017, the overall Gallia County Christmas Project provided gifts for 1,022 children in Gallia County.

Project officials credit countless volunteers with supporting the program to make it possible every year. Organizers thank these volunteers for donating their time and their financial resources. Without all of the individuals and organizations that are involved, this project would not take place.

This project is for families living in Gallia County that need help providing gifts for their children at Christmas. The GCCCP was created in 2009 as a way for everyone in the community to work together, including but not limited to area school systems, numerous organizations, churches, and businesses, many of which have their own individualized Christmas projects, to provide gifts for families in need, while eliminating duplication. As a result, this project has allowed sponsors to share the joy of Christmas with more children in Gallia County.

The Gallia County Community Christmas Project was able to provide for the gifts of 1,502 Gallia children after raising over $75,000 due to donations and sponsorships throughout the community in 2016. Numbers have not been completely tallied between all organizations combined for 2017, but it is not uncommon for each organization taking part to raise several thousand dollars.

According to project participant Dana Glassburn, total numbers of families requesting assistance in 2017 were lower than previous years. Total sponsorship was also less than in previous years.

“As such, the drop in both worked out to where every child was served,” said Glassburn. “Although there is still and probably always will be room for improvement, the group of volunteers have worked hard in improving the process which resulted in the smoothest year so far.”

Planning has already started for the 2018 project. If volunteers would like to get involved, contact a GCCCP volunteer at galliacountyccp@yahoo.com. The project can also be found on Facebook.