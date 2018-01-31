‘Spreading the Love’ to benefit local food banks

OHIO VALLEY — During the month of February, Farmers Bank will be hosting the “Spreading the Love” campaign to raise money and collect food for local food banks.

The event will be kicking off on Friday, Feb. 2 with events at the Pomeroy and Mason branches of the bank.

In Pomeroy, in exchange for a monetary or canned food donation, donors will receive a bowl of soup (vegetable or potato), water, and a baked good. It will begin at 8:30 a.m. and continue while supplies last.

In Mason, in exchange for a monetary donation, you will receive a bowl of soup beans and cornbread beginning at 8:30 a.m., while supplies last.

Throughout the month, in exchange for canned food items or monetary donations ($1 or more), customers and visitors will receive a Farmers Bank heart to be signed and placed throughout the branch.

For more on the Spreading the Love campaign visit any Farmers Bank location.