Upcoming Soil, Water District events

GALLIA COUNTY — With 2018 now in full swing, the Gallia Soil and Water Conservation District is featuring a line of upcoming events to promote agriculture, conservation and learning.

According to information provided by the district, a “Marketing your Woods” workshop will be held Feb. 22 at the McKenzie Agricultural Center at 111 Jackson Pike from 6 to 8 p.m. The event will discuss proper management of wooded properties and how to possibly turn the effort into a cash making endeavor.

The district will be holding a strategic planning meeting March 2 at 9 a.m. at the McKenzie Agricultural Center to discuss how best to serve the public’s needs. Potential attendees are asked to respond to the invitation by Feb. 23.

Those looking to gain fish for their properties may order with the district and are asked to complete a form by May 1.

On April 27 at 5 p.m., the Gallia and Jackson districts will be holding a joint pond clinic. Steve Fender will be the main speaker of the event and will lecture on basic pond management and answer questions. The event will be held at the Gallia County Junior Fairgrounds pond.

Area high school students looking to take part in the Area 5 Envirothon may register with the Gallia District by April 3. Students partake in an academic outdoor competition to test their knowledge in subject matter like aquatic ecology, current environmental issues, forestry, soils and wildlife. The event is meant to strengthen interest in natural resource management and encourage teamwork and problem solving.

As of press time, the district is exploring grant funding to hold its traditional Recycle Day. Should funding be attained, the day will not be held in March as typical. For those interested in aiding or sponsoring the event, contact the district office.

John Carmichael and Robert Woodward were recently elected to the Gallia Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors. Todd Hines was elected the new chairman and Woodward was elected vice-chairman. Joe Dailey is the fiscal officer and Carmichael is the secretary. Gary Truance is a member. Board meetings are held the second Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. in the McKenzie Agricultural Center on Jackson Pike.

For more information, call the district at 740-446-6173.