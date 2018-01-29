Rio spring enrollment numbers up

RIO GRANDE — The University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College has announced that enrollment numbers for the Spring 2018 semester have risen from the numbers for Spring 2017.

This year’s numbers include a 5 percent increase in in-district students combined with a 5.4 percent increase in graduate students, contributing to an overall increase in enrollment by 1.2 percent to 1,855 total enrolled students over this same period last year. Rio President Dr. Michelle Johnston said this increase is the result of a productive year.

“Our admissions representatives have worked hard this past year to reach out to a wider range of potential students, and I am very proud of their success,” Johnston said. “The effort they put into sharing Rio’s story reflects our dedication to providing the community with an affordable, high-quality education.”

In addition to these enrollment numbers, the number of new high school students enrolled in College Credit Plus jumped 83 percent from a year ago. College Credit Plus allows high school students from 7th to 12th grades the opportunity to take college courses at little or no cost while also receiving credit toward their high school graduation requirements. Rio continues to see growth in our international population, now accounting for 2 percent of the student population. Johnston said these numbers reflect Rio’s high standards of quality education that competes with institutions, not only at a state and national level, but on a global scale.

“It is amazing to see so many high school students taking the initiative to get a head start on their college careers. The increase of students from last year is remarkable, and I’m glad Rio is a part of this program to help them achieve their academic goals,” Johnston said. “Having more students come to Rio from around the world is very exciting because it means degrees earned from our institution are as highly regarded in the global workforce as degrees earned in their home countries. An increasing number of international students also brings a wider range of culture to our campus, giving local students the opportunity to meet these students and learn more about the world around them. We believe continued collaboration with our partner schools in China and the development of dual-degree programs with them will add to that growth in the coming years.”

Rio has also introduced several new degree programs this year. The newest program is a minor in Chinese Studies that corresponds with the new study abroad opportunities in China. Three of the new programs introduced at the beginning of the academic year include a Pre-Engineering Associate of Technical Studies degree, an Integrated Arts Graduate Program and an English Associate Degree. Johnston said building new programs provides the community with more educational opportunities closer to home.

“We are excited to bring these new programs to our students and our community. The staff, faculty and our boards of trustees have put in countless hours of hard work to get these programs off the ground and running,” Johnston said. “It’s important for us continue growing and adding new programs because the world changes and we need to be able to adapt to what potential students need. I hope this will allow more people within our community to obtain affordable degrees that will offer opportunities to move forward with the next steps in their careers.”

For more information on the new programs offered at Rio, contact the Office of Admissions at 740-245-7208.

The University of Rio Grande campus will host more students this semester with an increase in enrollment. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/01/web1_urg-stock.jpg The University of Rio Grande campus will host more students this semester with an increase in enrollment. Rio | Courtesy

New degree programs added