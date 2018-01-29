River Valley Raiders are ‘in business’

BIDWELL — River Valley students recently competed in the district level competition as part of the Business Professionals of America (BPA).

There were 14 students who went to the University of Rio Grande to compete against five other schools in parliamentary procedure for a chance to move on to the state level. According to Advisor Jeremy Peck, the Raiders placed second in the competition, just shy of moving on to the state level. Peck is the information technology teacher at River Valley and advises the BPA club as an elective course. It is a national organization headquartered in Ohio that emphasizes leadership, academic excellence, and technological skills in the workplace.

“Knowing how to run a meeting is important when you’re in a professional field,” said Maddi Young.

The parliamentary procedure is a contest where students learn to operate a meeting according to “Robert’s Rules of Orders” in order to accomplish a given task. Each team is given a random and unknown to them task to resolve, and are judged on how they hold their meeting. Students must use basic practices of Robert’s Rules of Order; call for recess, ask questions and interview, and debate well.

“We run a fake meeting. We’re given a random agenda and have to talk about things we would do,” said Young. “We had to buy team jackets.”

BPA focuses on developing multiple skills that will benefit students in the workplace after high school. Students learn to interview well, give speeches, make business plans, and practice leadership skills.

“BPA prepares us to go out into the business world after high school,” said Jenna Burke.

“It helps prepare you for the future. I think it helps get you ready for what you’re going to have to do,” said Ashleigh McGuire.

“In BPA you learn to lead, you compete with others in events, you serve your community, and you explore different careers,” said Ryan Johnson. “We learn to do business, very good business.”

Gallia Academy High School also competed in this event, which will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Gallipolis Daily Tribune.

By Morgan McKinniss mmckinniss@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext. 2108.

