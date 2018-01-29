Henderson arrested on aggravated menacing charges

GALLIPOLIS —Michael Shannon Henderson, 45, of Thurman, was taken into custody by the Gallia Sheriff’s Office Sunday with assistance from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

According to Gallipolis Municipal Court complaint records, Henderson was charged with three counts of first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing.

Complaints claim that on Jan. 22, Henderson, “while attempting to gain forcible entry into the residence at … Clay Lick Road, Patriot, Ohio … Michael Shannon Henderson threatened to kill” three separate victims, a son, a father and an acquaintance.

The Gallia Sheriff’s Office thanked the public for submitted tips. Tips can be submitted at 740-446-6555. All defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

