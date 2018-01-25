Nar-anon meetings to offer support

GALLIA COUNTY — A new option for those dealing with a loved one’s addiction issue is organizing in Gallia County.

Jess Williams is gathering individuals who are wanting to start a 12-step support group, Nar-anon, for those who have experienced pain or loss from a loved one’s addiction.

The first meeting will be held at the new Integrated Services building located at 1591 Ohio 160 at 7 p.m., although they are working to find a more neutral location since Nar-anon is intended to not be affiliated with any entity or run by professionals.

“It is actually group run, so any member in attendance can take on duties throughout the meeting,” said Williams. “Tomorrow is our first planning meeting and we are really looking for anyone with an interest who would like to be part of the start up.”

Williams explained that anyone can join at any point by simply attending the meetings. All of the resources are available on hand. Williams explained that the group does have a spiritual component that focuses on some manner of a higher being.

“I should also mention that this is intended to be a spiritual group. You do not have to be religious, most people use God as a higher power, but the support group centers around a higher power than oneself,” said Williams.

Participants in Nar-anon will go through the 12 steps which are actually the same as Alcoholics Anonymous. Both exist in the community already. While the program is aimed at people with a loved one with addiction, it actually focuses on the recovery of the person attending and to help curb the obsession with the loved one’s addiction. It’s also for support.

Williams is a coordinator and licensed social worker for Integrated Services in Meigs County but is a resident in Gallia. She is currently enrolled in a masters program that required attending an AA meeting, which inspired her to start the Nar-anon group.

“Although I don’t have any personal experience with drugs or alcohol addiction, the (AA) meeting was really inspiring. It was just a great group of people devoted to their recovery and devoted to helping each other out,” said Williams. “When I was required to attend a Nar-Anon meeting, the closest registered was in Ripley, W.Va. We know how many people suffer from addiction in our county and all of those people have someone who loves them…there’s no support for those people.”

Williams is looking for more people to help with the mission of Nar-anon. They can be found through their Facebook page Nar-Anon Start Up or by calling or texting Williams at 740-645-5245.

“We have a group together and we absolutely welcome anyone who wants to be a part of this. If you’ve been touched by addiction in any way, please contact me for more information,” said Williams.

http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/01/web1_Tribune-21.jpg

By Morgan McKinniss mmckinniss@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108.

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108.