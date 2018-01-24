Gallia local recognizes board of education members

GALLIA COUNTY — This week, Gallia County Local Schools recognized their school board for their service.

January is School Board Appreciation Month in Ohio, which was declared by Governor John Kasich. According to the Ohio School Board Association, the theme for the month is “school boards lead so students can achieve.”

“On behalf of the High School Board Association, it is my privilege to say thank you for your service,” said Superintendent Jude Meyers.

During their regularly scheduled board meeting on January 22, each board member was given a certificate for their service and thanked personally by Meyers.

Meyers welcomed two new members to the Gallia Local School Board this month with Jeff Halley and Brent Schultz. Halley stepped in for Scott Williamson, who had to step down from his term, Halley was officially elected to the post in November. Schultz replaced long term member Melvin Carter.

“Thank you very much for your service. I think when you get on the board, in a short time you realize how serious it is,” said Meyers. “I still go back to Paul Nance’s comment: ‘if you only knew what was on the other side of the door,’ well you’re on the other side of the door and you know a lot happens with the decisions that you make.”

Current board members include Stephanie Mulford, president, Terry Halley, Jeff Halley, Beth James, vice-president, Brent Schultz, Jude Meyers, superintendent, and Julia Slone, treasurer. Mulford has served four years on the board, and James has served two. Board members are elected by the public and serve four year terms. They serve in several capacities including making rules and regulations regarding the operation of the school district, appoint the superintendent and treasurer, oversee the annual budget, and manage contracts with various personnel according to Ohio law.

http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/01/web1_Tribune-20.jpg

By Morgan McKinniss mmckinniss@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108.

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108.