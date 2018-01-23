Gallipolis man arrested on rape charge

GALLIPOLIS — Gallipolis Police Department Chief of Police Jeff Boyer released information on a rape investigation that was conducted by Gallipolis Police officers early Tuesday morning which resulted in the arrest of a Gallipolis man.

The police department was contacted by an adult female claiming that she had been raped by an adult male family member.

The suspect was later located and questioned by detectives. After consulting with Gallia County Prosecutor Jason Holdren’s Office on charges, the suspect, Bryan McQuaid, 37, was placed in the Gallia County Jail on the charge of first-degree felony rape.

According to Gallipolis Municipal Court complaint records, McQuaid reportedly admitted to “forcefully engaging in sexual conduct against the will of the victim.”

