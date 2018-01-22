Sheriff recognizes deputies for service

GALLIPOLIS — As part of its annual awards activities, Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin’s Office recently recognized staff members for exemplary service in the line of duty.

“Deputy Randy Johnson was awarded the Captain Silas J. Hamilton Community Policing Award,” said Champlin. “Randy has gone above and beyond in 2017 with his service to the public and outreach. He’s had a lot of contact with our community crime watches. For his efforts in serving the citizens of Gallia County, he was (recognized).”

Johnson began as a part-time deputy with the office November 15, 2008 and served full-time March 2, 2014.

“Detective Brady Curry was awarded the 2017 Deputy of the Year Award,” said Champlin. “Detective Curry is one of our investigators in the investigations division. He was selected by a vote of his peers as the Deputy of the Year. Curry is a huge asset to Gallia County Sheriff’s Office. He has received his master criminal investigation certificate through the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy and applies that knowledge very well to benefit our major investigations and solve our crimes that are being committed in the area.”

Curry started part-time with the office February 4, 2014. He began serving full-time October 26, 2015 and became a detective July 24, 2016.

“That brings us to our corrections officer, Sheila Northup,” said Champlin. “Sheila has been with the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office since 2006. Corrections Officer Northup is an excellent representation of the Gallia Sheriff’s Office in the corrections field. She’s very diligent in her duties and very knowledgeable about the job and serves the citizens of Gallia well in taking care of our inmate population in making sure everything is kept safe in the jail.”

Northup started part-time with the office April, 3, 2006. She started serving full-time December 30, 2006

Jordan Shaffer was recognized as the 2017 Special Deputy of the Year. According to Champlin, Shaffer demonstrated honesty, integrity and loyalty to the office which is considered a reflection of his professionalism and dedication to the office. Shaffer was appointed a special deputy July 24, 2012.

