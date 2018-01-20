Armed robbery suspect captured

PATRIOT — Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin has released a statement regarding an armed robbery which reportedly occurred in the Patriot area on Friday, Jan. 19.

Sheriff Champlin states: “The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office received a call of an armed robbery that had occurred at an Amish store on Patriot Road just before 3 p.m. today (Friday). Sheriff’s Deputies responding to the call were able to obtain a description of the suspect(s) and their vehicle and had them in custody within the hour.”

“Taken into custody as a result of the investigation was one male juvenile” states Champlin. “I want to take this opportunity to praise the deputies who responded and investigated this senseless crime today. Through great communication and well coordinated efforts, we were able to provide a quick resolution and we will now be able to provide justice for the victim(s) in this case.”

