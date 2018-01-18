Gallia intensive care DD facility to close

GALLIPOLIS — According to the Gallia Board of Developmental Disabilities, Middleton Estates on Cliffside Drive will soon be closing and the board will be purchasing new homes in Gallia to support client needs.

“Middleton is called an ICF,” said Board Superintendent Pamela Combs. “It’s an intensive care facility. When they were created they were like a step down from a developmental center from intensive services at a developmental center. The one in Gallia has 33 beds which means 33 people live there all the time. Typically, they have more intensive developmental disability needs.”

“Every so often, every county and provider has to go through a certification and accreditation process with Medicaid,” said Combs. “Well, ResCare, across the state, had trouble…getting through the accreditation process.”

According to letter information provided by the superintendent, “Effective September 27, 2017, the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities (DODD) issued a suspension of admissions and a proposed revocation of the license to the following ResCare facilities; 1818 Sullivant Avenue, 1834 Sullivant Avenue, Canterbury Villa, Middleton Estates, The ResCare/Putnam Home, The ResCare/Ottawa Home, Karl Road, and Lesh-Millvale. This means that these facilities are not permitted to serve any new individuals who are not currently residing in these facilities, and that DODD is initiating actions to permanently end each of these facility’s statuses as a licensed provider.” The excerpt was taken from a letter by Assistant Deputy Director Kelly Miller of the Office of Provider Standards and Review, within the DODD Division of Legal and Oversight and sent to families and guardians of individuals living in Middleton Estates.

The excerpt further goes onto say ResCare may have the option to appeal the motions. According to Combs, ResCare has volunteered to shutdown its Gallia facility.

“Middleton Estates currently serves 33 people with developmental disabilities in Gallia County,” said Combs. “Families, guardians and people served have choices about where they would like to live and receive future services. Some will probably move out of Gallia County and return to their home county while others will choose to stay in Gallia County. The Gallia County Board of Developmental Disabilities will meet with each person who chooses to stay in Gallia County to work with them to ensure services, a place to live, options for employment and community integration.”

Combs is working to shore up funding to purchase homes and is in the process to speak with providers to take care of residents as they move into new home environments.

GCBDD is planning a Provider Employment Open House for mid-February. Its goal is to reach out with employment opportunities to direct service staff that might be impacted with the closing of Middleton Estates. The board also wants to share information with the community about how to become an independent provider and to provide respite services in Gallia County for people with developmental disabilities.

“We have several exciting employment avenues for people who want to work in direct services and provide assistance for people with developmental disabilities,”said Combs. “We will announce the dates of the Employment Open House through local news like the Tribune and on the GCBDD facebook page at: www.facebook.com/GalliaCoDD.”

Dean Wright can be reached at 740-446-2342 or at the Gallipolis Daily Tribune Facebook page.

http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/01/web1_Tribune-14.jpg