Petition deadlines for May election approaching

OHIO VALLEY — With spring approaching, the Gallia Board of Elections is preparing for another primary season to determine who and what issues will be available for voters to consider.

According to Gallia Board of Elections Director Dale Whitt, petitions are being passed around the county as prospective candidates seek to fill board requirements before being allowed on the ballot. No local candidates have filed adequate petitions, yet.

The Ohio Secretary of State’s website states that area boards of election must prepare and publish notices of the May 8 primary election and provide notices to federal write-in absentee voters upon request by Jan. 28. Constitutional amendments proposed by the General Assembly are to be filed to the Secretary of State by Feb. 7. Declarations of party candidacy must be filed by 4 p.m. at local boards along with local questions and issues to be considered, also on Feb. 7.

By Feb. 19, boards must certify sufficiency and validity of party candidate petitions along with local option petitions. Protests against such candidate petitions need be filed by 4 p.m. on Feb. 23, along with protests against local options.

Write-in candidates for May 8 primaries must file declarations of intent by 4 p.m. Forms for official ballots for the May 8 primaries must be certified by the Secretary of State to boards of elections by Feb. 27.

Protests against write-in candidates must be filed by 4 p.m., March 2. By March 9, boards of elections must have a program scheduled for instruction of precinct election officials. Absentee ballots for May must be ready by March 24. April 9 is the deadline for voter registration before the May primary.

Applications for absentee ballots need to be mailed for May primaries and be received by the boards of elections by noon, May 5. Nominating petitions for independent candidates for officers for which a primary election must be held must be filed by 4 p.m., May 7. May 8 is election day. Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. Absentee ballots, returned in person or by a method other than US Mail, must be received by the close of polls. Absentee ballots must be received by May 18 by boards of elections to be counted.