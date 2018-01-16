Cub Scouts collecting for dog shelter

GALLIPOLIS — Local Cub Scout Pack 204 is collecting supplies for the Gallia County Canine Shelter as part of their community service initiative.

Cub Scout Packs are comprised of several smaller troops which meet regularly and come together monthly. These meetings consist of several kinds of activities that teach the scouts about the core values of scouting, one of which is community service and helping others.

“Through scouting, young scouts learn the fundamentals of giving and helping to make a positive difference in their community. Cub Scout Pack 204 is often looking for community service projects to achieve one of the 12 points of the Scout Law: a scout is helpful,” said Ronda Hogan, assistant cub master with pack 204. “The pack was doing community service to help teach the scouts about generosity and kindness towards animals.”

Items that the pack is collecting include dog toys, treats, towels, laundry detergent, and dog food; all things the canine shelter requested. The pack started collecting these items from its members during their December Pack meeting and is continuing collect through January. Donations are welcome from the public to any pack member of 204 which will collect the items and donate to the shelter.

Pack 204 is located in Gallipolis and is a member of the Buckskin Council based out of Charleston, W.Va. They have served in several community service projects over the years, although they have developed a relationship with Gallipolis in Bloom over the past several years helping with various projects including an Eagle Scout Project that installed a pollinator garden in town.

To learn more about scouting or to find other troops in the area, visit scouting.org.

By Morgan McKinniss

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342.

