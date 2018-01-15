Winter lineup of Gallia County events

GALLIA COUNTY — The new year is finally here and Gallia County already has a winter lineup for visitors to consider attending.

According to information posted online by visitgallia.com, Saint Peter Episcopal Church will be hosting beginner and intermediate line dancing classes every Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. Entry fees are considered donations to the church. For more information, visit the LineDancingwithLainey Facebook page.

The French Art Colony will be holding art classes and featuring art techniques from across the world. Classes are held from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m, Tuesday. Registration and feee information can be learned at 740-446-3834. Musical theater, acting and production design can also be learned.

The Gallia Seniors Center will be hosting a vendor’s fair from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. January 20.

Bossard Memorial Library will host its storytime every Monday from 10 to 10:30 a.m. for ages three to six. More information can be gathered by contacting the library.

The Gallipolis Neighborhood Watch is seeking new members to assist in its constant surveillance of the community for suspicious activity. Those looking to become involved can join the meetings at the Gallipolis Justice Center building on Second Avenue across the street from the Gallia County Courthouse. The meetings are at 1:30 p.m. the first Monday of every month.

Citizens for Prevention and Recovery of Drug Addiction will meet at noon in Holzer Medical Center on Jackson Pike. Those interested in community efforts to combat the area’s drug problems are invited to attend. Meetings held the second Monday of every month.

Metheney: A Night of Country with guest Chris Keesey will take the state March 10 at 7 p.m. at the Ariel Opera House.

The Southeastern Ohio Metheney is known for its radio hit “Drunk on Memories” and others. Metheney has played at the CMA fest in Nashville and has opened across the tri-state for nationally recognized recording artists. Vocalist, singer and songwriter Matt Metheney is joined by Keith McGrath, lead and rhythm guitar and vocals, Dan Turrner, bass guitar, and Chris Johnson, drums.

Chris Keesey is a songwriter from the Appalachian Foothills of Southeastern Ohio. He writes music about growing up, growing old, living and loving in rural America. He draws songwriting influence from the influental artists of classic country and modern Americana to create songs and sounds based on the stories and truths of living in the country.

American pianist Thomas Pandolfi is set to take the Ariel stage March 24 at 7:30 p.m. His orchestral appearances often feature not only the concert by Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninov and Liszt, but also works by Paderewski, Rubinstein and Moszkowski. Additionally in the “Pops” genre, Thomas’ critically acclaimed performances of Rhapsody in Blue (Gershwin), Concerto in F (Gershwin), Warsaw Concerto (Addinsell) and the James Bond Concerto (Proctor) are popular.

