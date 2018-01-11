Gallia Local Schools on AP District Honor Roll

GALLIA COUNTY — Gallia County Local School District has been honored by the National Advanced Placement College Board.

The district was recently named to the eighth annual AP District Honor Roll, among 447 other schools in the United States and Canada, 34 of those districts are in Ohio.

“We’re playing with the big boys,” said Jude Meyers, superintendent. “My thought on this is really the teachers, because this has been a grassroots effort.”

Meyers is glad to sing the praises of the district teachers that work in the AP curriculum and seek to increase the value of education.

“It is my professional opinion that the efforts of our AP staff are second to none. I appreciate each and every one of them and they truly are beacons for our district,” said Meyers. “Gallia County Local Schools are blessed to have such individuals leading everyday from their classroom. They have assured our kids that ‘yes they can compete with the big boys,’ whether it be statewide, nationwide, or internationally.”

In order to be named to the AP Honor Roll districts must simultaneously increase student access to AP courses and maintain or improve the rate at which students score a three or higher on an AP exam. Other schools in Ohio on the list include Bexley City Schools, Bowling Green City Schools, Warren Local Schools, Jonathan Alder Local Schools, and Vandalia-Butler City Schools.

“Turning to AP classes and the College Board’s standards of rigor benefits all students, regardless of performance levels,” explained Cindy Graham, AP English teacher. “We do not track who can enter an AP course, anyone can enroll. By using AP courses as our guiding star, teachers are challenged just as much as are students.”

Graham explained how AP benefits educators when dealing with state standards and preparing students for life after graduation.

“AP supersedes shifting state and national testing standards and builds confidence in Appalachian students as they attack post secondary learning. With AP comes a massive network of partnerships that benefits an entire high school campus as well as a community,” said Graham.

By Morgan McKinniss mmckinniss@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342.

