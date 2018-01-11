Gallia Local welcomes new members

Pictured far right, is Judge Eric Mulford administering the oath of office to, standing, from left, Brent Schultz, Jeff Halley and Stephanie Mulford. Schultz, Halley, and Stephanie were recently sworn into new terms as members of the Gallia County Local Schools Board of Education. Halley begins his term after being assigned to fill a vacancy in the past year. Stephanie was reelected, and Schultz begins his first term on the board.

