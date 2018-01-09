Two sentenced to prison for complicity

GALLIPOLIS — Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren announced the recent convictions and sentencings of Jamie L. Lambert, 26, of Gallipolis, and Brandice A. Kingsley, 28, of Thurman.

In December, Lambert and Kingsley were each convicted of Complicity to Escape and two counts of Complicity to Assault a Peace Officer. In addition, Lambert was convicted of Escape stemming from a different escape attempt.

“Judge Margaret Evans sentenced Lambert to prison for eight years and Kinglsey for four years,” stated Holdren. “These sentences clearly show that criminals are being held accountable for their actions, and harming or attempting to harm our corrections officers will not be tolerated.”

Brandice A. Kingsley http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/01/web1_Kingsley.jpg Brandice A. Kingsley Jamie L. Lambert http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/01/web1_jamielambert.jpg Jamie L. Lambert