Firewood ministry reaches families in Gallia, Meigs

GALLIPOLIS — Good News Baptist Church has been expanding their firewood outreach ministry as of late. After an article ran here in the Gallipolis Daily Tribune on Dec. 26 of 2017, a small outreach ministry turned into a serious endeavor, reaching almost 30 families since then.

Families from Meigs and Gallia Counties have both received help keeping the heat on this winter, and plans are in the works to begin helping residents of Mason County in West Virginia. While the previous article written stated that the ministry would assist families across the river, it was brought to the church’s attention that it is currently illegal to transport firewood across state lines.

According to outreach volunteers, they are reaching out to the public to help warm the homes of those in the area, especially in Mason County. While they have already given away more than 20 truck loads of firewood, the list of requests are nearly double the number they have already helped. The greatest need for the ministry is help harvesting firewood. The amount of timber available to them is more than they have the volunteers to gather.

As for helping out those in West Virginia one pastor in the area has made his land available to store the firewood until it is donated. Their biggest need is wood to harvest in Mason and laborers to help gather. In all of this, Good News hopes to further their mission statement – to love God by making disciples.

“Our firewood ministry has been an encouraging mission at Good News. The morale of the church has increased and the need of the community for heat during an unusually cold winter is being met,” said Pastor Eric Fannin. “Good News exists to love God by making disciples for Jesus. Jesus taught us to love our neighbors as ourselves.”

While Good News is relatively small, their members have worked hard to help provide firewood.The Deacons have led other members in filling the need for firewood.

“As Good News’ pastor, I’m very proud of our members for working so hard to obey Jesus by loving our neighbors. To God be the glory,” said Fannin.

If you can assist in their firewood ministry, contact Good News through their Facebook page “Good News Baptist Church” or by calling them at 740-446-0188.

