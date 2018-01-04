Davies named police chief in Rio Grande

RIO GRANDE — The Village of Rio Grande has named a new police chief after former Chief Chris Dodson resigned from the role. Josh Davies was promoted and took office Jan. 1.

Davies began with the village police department as a part time patrolman in April of 2009 and was promoted to full time status in January of 2012. Since then, he became a K9 handler in June of 2012, was named sergeant in August of 2011, and promoted to lieutenant in April of 14.

While not originally from the area, Davies travelled a lot as a child with his mother who was in the military. After graduating from high school in 2002 he attended the police academy in 2006-07 when he was issued his first deployment by the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office. He did attend River Valley High School as a freshman.

“I want to say that I’ve had a lot of help getting me to where I am. I want to thank all of those that have helped me and shown me things along the way,” said Davies. “I appreciate all the things that they’ve done and I can’t thank them enough for that.”

Davies has respect for the previous administration and hopes to continue to build on the success of the department.

“I want to continue to move forward with the department in a positive way, I want to continue to protect and serve our citizens in the best way that we are able to, and continue to combat the drug epidemic that we have along with our sheriff’s office and local agencies and continue to work well with them,” stated Davies. “You have crime no matter where it’s at, it’s hard to judge what type of crime you’re going to have. We’re going to be ready for whatever type of crime comes our way.”

Currently RGPD only has one full time officer and nine part time officers. Davies hopes to add full time officers to increase their presence in the village and protect citizens. They also take advantage of several auxiliary officers to help offer protection and service to Rio Grande.

“We work well with the sheriff’s office, the prosecutor’s office, we work well with every agency around us and I want to continue to do that. I think Rio Grande is unique having the university inside our small jurisdiction, about 1.2 square miles and a population of 830 citizens when college is out,” said Davies. “It’s a huge benefit for them and a huge benefit for us to have both jurisdictions so close together to assist one another and I want to continue that.”

Josh Davies was officially named Police Chief of the Rio Grande Police Department. He is pictured here with his police canine Smilla. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/01/web1_davies.jpg Josh Davies was officially named Police Chief of the Rio Grande Police Department. He is pictured here with his police canine Smilla. Courtesy

