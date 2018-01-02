For the record

Structure fires around Gallia County, animals perish

The Rio Grande Fire Department responded to a barn on fire in the area of the 2600-block of Ohio 325 south on Jan. 1 around 7 a.m. According to Fire Chief Bob Brandeberry, RGFD responded to the fire with three trucks and multiple personnel, although the structure was fully involved upon their arrival. According to Brandenberry, approximately 12 animals were in the barn when it was burning and likely perished inside.

That same day, RGFD also responded to Patriot Road for a structure fire around 7 p.m. According to Brandenberry, the fire was largely out by the time they arrived on scene, and reportedly involved a chimney being cleaned out.

Gallipolis Fire Department responded to a house fire on Dec. 28 at 3:36 p.m. on Hedgewood Drive, with reports of an electrical fire in the wall. According to Josh Staley of GFD, upon arrival, firefighters found a small electrical fire in the wall that was reportedly the result of an outlet that had melted and started a fire in the wall.

On Dec. 30 at 1:38 p.m., GFD responded to a home in the 13000-block of Ohio 7 south, where there was a report of a possible fire in the wall of the home. According to Mike Null of GFD, the homeowner had turned off the main disconnect for electrical service before they had arrive on scene and prevented any actual fire from starting. For electrical fires, Null always strongly encourages homeowners to call an electrician to examine their wiring to properly diagnose and repair the system.

Greenfield Township Fire Department responded to a fully involved structure fire on Delaney Road just after midnight on Jan. 2. According to Fire Chief Brad Davies, two trailers were on fire when they arrived on scene, nobody was in the residences. Davies explained that both trailers are considered a total loss, and the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. Harrison Township Fire Department and Rio Grande Fire Department responded for mutual aid to the call.

Rollover accidents in Gallia County

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, one vehicle was involved in a rollover accident around 10 a.m. on Dec. 30. The vehicle was travelling east on US 35 when it slid off the left side of the roadway, struck a guard rail and overturned, ejecting the driver. The incident occurred near mile post 5 in Gallia County.

According to OSHP, the driver, Brittany Wintz, 27, of Gallipolis was not wearing a seat belt, and sustained incapacitating injuries. Two other passengers in the vehicle, including a juvenile in a child safety seat, were wearing seat belts. They did not sustain any injuries in the accident.

A second rollover crash occurred on Dec. 30 on Ohio 7 near mile post 31 in Gallia and involved one vehicle. Amanda Daley, 27, of South Charleston W.Va. was travelling south when the vehicle slid off the right side of the roadway, overturned, and struck a tree. The vehicle was occupied with three passengers, all of which were wearing their seat belts and sustained no injuries, including the driver.

A third crash on Dec. 30 occurred when Sydney Coon, 19, of Vinton was travelling south on Ohio 554 when he reportedly drove off the left side of the road, came back on the road and started to spin. The vehicle then travelled off the right side of the roadway striking a ditch and overturning. Coon was wearing a seat belt and sustained no injuries.

A citation was issued for failure to control to all of the drivers, and each crash is still under investigation. According to Sgt. Jason Roe, the weather likely played a role in the cause of each accident.

