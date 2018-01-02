Jaderholm graduates residency program

Holzer health System recently congratulated Ben Jaderholm, DO, on his graduation from the Holzer Residency program. Dr. Jaderholm attended Des Moines University, College of Osteopathic Medicine in Des Moines, Iowa, prior to joining Holzer for his residency in Family Practice. He provided services at the Holzer Sycamore location in Gallipolis, Ohio. Holzer began the Graduate Medical Education and Residency program in July 2015. Jaderholm is the first resident to graduate from the program. Shown pictured is Jaderholm, left, and at right, Christopher Marazon, DO, Holzer Residency Program Director.

