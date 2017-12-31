The last night for ‘the lights’

The last chance to catch the Gallipolis in Lights display in City Park is today (Sunday). Volunteers and GIL members will soon begin tearing down the light balls and unplugging the trees after a holiday season of live nativities, dazzling light shows, and one surprise fireworks display.

The last chance to catch the Gallipolis in Lights display in City Park is today (Sunday). Volunteers and GIL members will soon begin tearing down the light balls and unplugging the trees after a holiday season of live nativities, dazzling light shows, and one surprise fireworks display.