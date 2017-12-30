Man wanted for leaving work release in custody

GALLIPOLIS — A Proctorville man who allegedly failed to return to the Gallia County Work Release Center in Cheshire on Wednesday, reportedly turned himself in to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Tony L. Watson, 46, left the Gallia County Work Release Center at approximately 7 a.m. on Dec. 27 to go to work and failed to return to the center after the completion of his scheduled work day.

A statement Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin reads: “Mr. Watson will now be held in the Gallia County Jail due to his failure to comply with the terms of his work release.”

According to the booking records of the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, Watson was serving a sentence in the work release center for charges originating for non-support of dependents.

