For the record : News from the Gallia Sheriff’s Office

Investigation into reported assault in Cheshire Township

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin has issued a statement regarding an investigation being conducted by his office which was reported on Wednesday morning on Swisher Hill Road in Cheshire Township.

According to Sheriff Champlin: “The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office received a call to respond to an assault at a residence on Swisher Hill Road. One male victim was transported from the residence to a medical center due to his injuries to obtain medical treatment. Investigators remained at the scene throughout the afternoon processing the scene and at this time, this case remains under investigation.”

Male reportedly fails to return to Work Release Program

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin has released a statement in regards to a male who has reportedly absconded from custody while on release for work from the Gallia County Work Release Center in Cheshire.

According to Sheriff Champlin: “Tony L. Watson, age 46, of Proctorville, left the Gallia County Work Release Center at approximately 7 a.m. on Dec. 27 to go to work and has failed to return to the center after the completion of his scheduled work day. We are asking for anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Mr. Watson, please contact our office at 740-446-1221.”

According to the booking records of the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, Watson is serving a sentence in the work release center for charges originating for non-support of dependents.

