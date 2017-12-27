‘Getaway’ with winter adult reading program

GALLIPOLIS — Bossard Memorial Library has opened registration for its new Winter Adult Reading Program.

The theme for this year’s program is “Book your getaway” to encourage participants to learn about new places and ideas.

“It’s more a matter of getting them to enjoy it and maybe pick up something they might not have read before. To have some fun during the winter,” said Lynn Pauley, adult program associate at Bossard.

Registration for the program started Dec. 27, and the program lasts from Jan. 2 through March 27. Participants, which are 18 years of age and older, have multiple chances at prizes for reading books throughout the program. Once five books are read or listened to, a small prize is awarded. For every book finished in the program participants will receive a ticket that they can use to win one of five themed gift baskets, earning a maximum of 20 tickets.

Readers are limited to texts and audio from Bossard’s resources, although that includes their on site books as well as the Ohio Digital Library and the new program Hoopla.

“Both programs use a library card to download books, audio books, graphic novels, movies, and television episodes, to a person’s device,” said Pauley. “They can download for free and depending on the content, it goes off the device after seven to 21 days.”

In order to sign up, anyone interested will need to go to the library on First Avenue in Gallipolis and speak with the circulation desk.

Last year 214 individuals signed up for the winter reading program, of which 105 earned the small prize and 79 completed enough for the grand prize. The drawing for the gift baskets this year will be on March 28, the day after the program closes.

“We want them to have fun, that’s the main thing. Enjoy some good books,” said Pauley.

For questions about the Adult Winter Reading Program, contact Lynn Pauley at 740-446-7323 ext 229 or lpauley@bossardlibrary.org.

