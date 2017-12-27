City school board members recognized

GALLIPOLIS — The Ohio School Boards Association is celebrating School Board Recognition Month in January 2018 in order to build awareness and understanding of the function an elected board of education plays in society.

School Board Recognition Month honors the members of Ohio’s more than 700 city, exempted village, local, and joint vocational boards of education and educational service centers governing boards for their commitment to providing quality public education to Ohio’s school children.

The Gallipolis City School District is joining with other districts throughout the state to recognize the important contributions school board members make to their communities.

“Ohioans benefit every day from the dedicated energies and countless hours devoted by a group of more than 3,400 men and women across the state,” said Superintendent Craig Wright. “These public servants are elected to serve by local citizens and receive little compensation for their tireless efforts. These men and women are the local school board members of Ohio.”

“These people unselfishly contribute their time and talents toward the advancement of public education. They represent a continuing commitment to local citizen control and decision-making in education,” said Wright. “Even though we are making a special effort during January to show appreciation to our school board members, we recognize that their contributions reflect a year‑round commitment on their part.”

“They are dedicated individuals who are committed to the continuing success of our schools and students,” stated Wright.

These school board members serving the Gallipolis City Schools are Morgan Saunders, Lynn Angell, Amee Rees, John O’Brien, and Troy Miller.

“On behalf of the Gallipolis City Schools, we would like to thank you for your extraordinary dedication to our students and staff,” said Wright.

Wright also acknowledged the service of Dr. Timothy Kyger for his 26 years of distinguished service, saying: “He has always been a respected and valued member of the Board. Dr. Kyger’s leadership, knowledge and experience will be difficult to replace. He leaves behind a legacy of academic progress, rigorous curriculum and ethical policy making.”

Troy Miller will be replacing Dr. Kyger on the Board in 2018. Miller is the executive vice president and chief strategy officer for Holzer Health System.

“I’m looking forward to working with my fellow classmate,” said Wright. “Troy Miller brings administrative experience, financial knowledge, professionalism and hometown values to the Board. I believe he will be an integral part in moving the district forward and resolving the financial issues that we are currently experiencing.”