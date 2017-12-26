For the record

Rollover wreck on Ohio 850

Michelle Williams, 37, Pomeroy, was travelling northbound on Christmas day on Ohio 850 near the 4-mile marker when she was reportedly involved in a vehicle crash at 9:56 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. According to OSHP, Williams reportedly travelled off the right side of the road, over corrected, and then travelled off the left side of the road, striking a ditch, overturning the vehicle, and coming to a stop striking a tree. Williams is currently charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving under suspension, failure to control, and failure to wear a seat belt. According to OSHP, Williams was transported by Gallia County EMS personnel to Holzer Medical Center where she was then transported by MedFlight to Cabell Huntington Hospital for treatment of her injuries. Williams was not ejected from the vehicle. According to OSHP, the incident is still under investigation.

Marriage licenses

The following individuals have filed for a marriage licenses through the Gallia County Probate Court: Gary Caldwell, 54, Patriot, and Sarah Pauley, 48, Bidwell. Michael Woodyard, 23, Bidwell, and Courtney Lockhart, 24, Bidwell. Matthew McNeeley, 19, Lesage W.Va., and Meghan Thacker, 23, Gallipolis. Tyler Gaus, 24, Cheshire, and Chelsey McMannis, 23, Cheshire. Heather Swisher, 33, Gallipolis and Nicholas Angle, 33, Gallipolis. Lonnie Taylor, 23, Patriot and Allison Potter, 25, Patriot. Randy Williamson, 26, Henderson W.Va., and Dakota Laudermilt, 26, Point Pleasant W.Va.. Andre Walker, 26, Gallipolis and Cassandra Mccoy, 25, Gallipolis. Mark Gardner, 44, Gallipolis and Laurie Chandler, 52, Gallipolis. Joshua Shaver, 18, Crown City and Angel Cox, 18, Crown City. Manuel Payton, 77, Chillicothe, and Phyllis Brown, 73, Gallipolis. Joel Johnston, 23, Bidwell and Kristian Walter, 19, Bidwell.

