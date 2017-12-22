Gallia Prosecutor announces recent sentencings

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney, Jason D. Holdren, announces the recent sentencings of seven individuals in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court. The following individuals were sentenced by Judge Margaret Evans of the Gallia County Common Pleas Court:

Tyree J. Dawkins, age 38, of Westerville, was recently sentenced to 4 years in prison for his convictions of Attempted Possession of Heroin and Failure to Appear. “On February 19, 2017, Sheriff Matt Champlin, deputies with the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, and agents from the Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant at 1096 State Route 141, Gallipolis, Ohio,” stated Holdren. “In the days prior to the execution of the search warrant, numerous complaints of a high volume of vehicle and foot traffic to and from the residence were made to our local law enforcement officers. Jake Facemire, who occupied the residence, and Dawkins were located in the home with illegal narcotics. The narcotics were found to contain a Heroin-Fentanyl mixture.” Dawkins was subsequently indicted for failing to appear for his court hearing on April 27, 2017. “In an effort to continue to hold defendants accountable for their actions, my office regularly indicts people for failing to appear for court. When the Court permits defendants to be released on a personal recognizance bond, and they fail to appear, they are charged with a new felony.” Facemire was convicted earlier this year and sentenced to prison.

Isaac N. Baisden, age 30, of Gallipolis, was recently sentenced to 18 months in prison for violating the terms of his community control. Baisden was originally convicted of Domestic Violence with a Prior Conviction and sentenced on September 5, 2017, to 4 years of community control. A special term of Baisden’s community control was that he must successfully complete a community based corrections facility. After nine days at the STAR facility, Baisden was discharged unsuccessfully. “Most individuals that come before Judge Margaret Evans in the Common Pleas Court are given the opportunity to turn their life around and address their issues and addiction,” added Holdren. “Those that squander such opportunities and have no true desire to live a sober, law-abiding life, do not leave the Court with many options other than prison.”

Jimmie J. Jenkins, age 38, of Patriot, was recently sentenced to 2 years in prison for his convictions of Abduction and Domestic Violence.

DeShawn L. Kelley, age 22, of Columbus, was recently convicted of two counts of Possession of Heroin. Kelley was sentenced to 18 months in prison on one count. On the second count, Kelley was sentenced to a 2-year term of community control to be served following the completion of his prison term. In the event the Defendant violates the terms of his community control, he faces 18 additional months in prison.

Synthia L. Hurt, age 29, of Bidwell, was recently sentenced to 14 months in prison for her convictions of Failure to Appear, Possession of Drugs, and Illegal Conveyance of Drug of Abuse onto the Grounds of a Specified Government Facility. Upon Hurt’s release from prison she will be placed on community control for 4 years and will be required to successfully complete a community based corrections facility and a halfway house.

Nick A. Morris, age 29, of Crown City, was recently sentenced to an 11-month term of incarceration for violating the terms of his community control for a second time. Morris was originally convicted of Obstructing Official Business and placed on community control in October of 2016. Morris then failed to report to his community control officer as ordered and failed to provide proof that he was in counselling. As a result, Morris was ordered to complete a community based corrections facility. Morris entered into the SEPTA facility, but was discharged unsuccessfully for drug use.

Jason D. Fisher, age 48, of Gallipolis, was recently sentenced to a 9-month term of incarceration for his conviction of Vandalism.

Baisden http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2017/12/web1_12.23-Baisden.jpg Baisden Dawkins http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2017/12/web1_12.23-Dawkins.jpg Dawkins Fisher http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2017/12/web1_12.23-Fisher.jpg Fisher Hurt http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2017/12/web1_12.23-Hurt.jpg Hurt Jenkins http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2017/12/web1_12.23-Jenkins.jpg Jenkins Kelley http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2017/12/web1_12.23-Kelley.jpg Kelley Morris http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2017/12/web1_12.23-Morris.jpg Morris http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2017/12/web1_Tribune-13.jpg