Gallia pair sentenced to 6 years on meth convictions

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney, Jason D. Holdren, announces that Jacob I. Edmonds, age 32, and Jessica M. Henry, age 31, both of Gallipolis, Ohio, were recently convicted in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court of Illegal Assembly or Possession of Chemicals for Manufacture of Methamphetamine in the presence of a juvenile.

On Dec. 12, Judge Margaret Evans sentenced Edmonds to six years in prison, and on Dec. 18, Henry was also sentenced to six years.

Jacob I. Edmonds and Jessica M. Henry were indicted by the Gallia County Grand Jury in August of this year, along with Randy Henry, age 41, of Gallipolis Ferry, West Virginia. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Randy Henry. Anyone with knowledge of Randy Henry’s whereabouts are urged to contact the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office.

(Editor’s note: Following the publication of this press release, Randy Henry was located at the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville, W.Va., where he is currently incarcerated.)

