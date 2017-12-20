The season of giving

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia Academy FFA students are spreading the Christmas spirit this year by purchasing gifts for students.

Students began collecting donations from their FFA members two weeks ago, gathering $536.17 which the chapter matched, totalling over $1,000 to spend on fellow students.

“Some of the officers and some of the other members that wanted to go went to Walmart and bought clothes for the kids,” said Clay Montgomery, FFA student. “We tried to spend little more than half on clothes, then spend the rest on something they would be interested in.”

This is the third year that the Gallipolis FFA chapter has donated charitably to students for Christmas. This year they bought for eight students; ranging from high school down to second grade. The students enjoy giving back to the community and helping others enjoy the holiday season.

“Because it’s good for people around here who don’t have enough money to get the kids Christmas presents,” said Isabella Bonzo, FFA member.

“Part of FFA is doing for others, not just for ourselves,” said Montgomery. “We have a chance to raise money and give to others so I think we should.”

According to Katherine Dickson, agricultural studies teacher, charity is a foundation of being in the FFA. Both the motto and creed mention giving back and public service, as does the curriculum they study.

“We try to emphasis charity, especially with the first year kids,” said Dickson. “Right when we finish up the FFA (lessons) we jump right in the Christmas program, it ties in together.”

Pictured from left, Derek Henry, Isabella Bonzo, Cadha McKean, Ashleigh Miller, Jonas McCreedy, and Clay Montgomery. These GAHS FFA students went shopping for other students, buying both clothes and gifts.

GAHS FFA members give back to students

by Morgan McKinniss mmckinniss@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342.

