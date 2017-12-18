Rebel food drive benefits local families

MERCERVILLE — South Gallia students completed a food drive to provide six families with a Christmas dinner this year.

The National Honor Society organized a competition between the four grades in the high school to raise money to fund the donations.

Students brought in money and canned foods, which counted in a scored system for their class. Canned food and pennies earned a point, while dollars and silver coins lost a point.

Students could donate dollars and silver coins to the other classes to lower their opponents scores. The freshman took home first place, earning a movie and popcorn while at school.

The money raised went towards purchasing additional food to give away to the families, including hams, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and other items.

Riley Sanders, NHS member, explained that this is the second year for the food drive, raising more money than last year. This year students raised over 200 dollars for the food drive, all of it going to purchasing food.

“You want to give for the Christmas season, and National Honor Society is about achievement, and we achieved our goal of giving six boxes away,” said Sanders.

The drive was a student led event, with Sanders and Allorah O’Dell going out to purchase the extra food. Everything else was brought in by students.

According to NHS advisor Karen Waugh, all six families are in the county school district.

“The students taking the initiative through the National Honor Society is the very essence of what is the National Honor Society,” said Bray Shamblin, principal at SGHS. “Reaching out and caring for those around them through the food drive is a part of that and who they are, we are very proud of our students.”

SGHS National Honor Society students stand with the food they collected to give to six families this Christmas Season. The students were also participating in pajama day on Monday. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2017/12/web1_DSC_0019.jpg SGHS National Honor Society students stand with the food they collected to give to six families this Christmas Season. The students were also participating in pajama day on Monday. Morgan McKinniss|OVP

By Morgan McKinniss mmckinniss@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342.

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342.