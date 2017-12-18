Gallia grand jury hands down indictments

GALLIPOLIS — Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces the Gallia County Grand Jury met in December and returned indictments for the following individuals:

Alfred K. Cordell, III, age 28, of Bidwell, three counts of Possession of Drugs, felonies of the fifth degree; four counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, felonies of the fifth degree; three counts of Trafficking in Drugs, felonies of the fifth degree; four counts of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, felonies of the fourth degree; and one count of Weapons While Under Disability, a felony of the third degree.

Brandy J. Miller, age 30, of Gallipolis, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the second degree; one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the second degree; one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the third degree; one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the third degree; one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree; one count of Illegal Conveyance of Drug of Abuse onto the Grounds of a Specified Government Facility, a felony of the third degree; one count of Weapons While Under Disability, a felony of the third degree; and one count of Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, a felony of the first degree.

India L. Stewart, age 26, of Dayton, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the first degree; and one count of Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the first degree.

Anthony M. Moore, age 40, of Gallipolis, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree.

Jeremy S. Belville, age 40, of Gallipolis, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth degree.

Bryan J. Cortner, age 25, of Dayton, one count of Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree; and one count of Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.

Kortez K. Hicks, age 25, of Detroit, Mich., one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.

Alisha R. Hackel, age 25, of Pontiac, Mich., one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.

Cassandra L. Unroe, age 31, of Gallipolis, one count of Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.

David W. Deem, age 43, of Gallipolis, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.

Treasury L. Gunter, age 22, of Southern Pines, N.C., one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree.

Robert L. Goff, Jr., age 33, of Dunbar, W.Va., one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.

Aaron L. Thacker, age 41, of Bidwell, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.

Donald E. Barnes, age 52, of Bidwell, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree.

Paul D. Payne, age 54, of Bokeelia, Fla., one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.

Alfonso J.E. Johnson, age 27, of Gallipolis, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth degree.

Laura Holsinger, age 26, of Cheshire, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.

Jonathan R. Young, age 33, of New Haven, W.Va., one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.

Kenneth L. Mannon, age 60, of Gallipolis, one count of Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.

Timothy M. Petro, age 43, of Gallipolis, one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree.

Elizabeth M. Gilchrist, age 20, of Waukesha, Wisc., two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, both felonies of the fifth degree; Possession of LSD, a felony of the fourth degree; and Possession of Marijuana, a felony of the fifth degree.

Jason M. Sawtell, age 41, of Towanda, Pa., one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.

Myrl T. Samons, age 68, of Gallipolis, one count of Carrying Concealed Weapon, a felony of the fourth degree.

Christopher L. Barfield, age 41, of Waverly, one count of Non-Support of Dependents, a felony of the fifth degree.

Christopher J. VanMeter, age 31, of Gallipolis, one count of Non-Support of Dependents, a felony of the fourth degree.

Jackie Spurlock, age 40, of Patriot, one count of Non-Support of Dependents, a felony of the fifth degree.

Samuel L. Reece, age 31, of Patriot, one count of Non-Support of Dependents, a felony of the fifth degree.

Christopher J. Arrington, age 38, of New Haven, W.Va., one count of Illegal Assembly or Possession of Chemicals for Manufacture of Methamphetamine, a felony of the third degree; and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.

Zachary A. Henry, age 26, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., one count of Illegal Assembly or Possession of Chemicals for Manufacture of Methamphetamine, a felony of the third degree; and one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth degree.

Joseph A. Collins, age 34, of Gallipolis, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.

Curtis L. Cox, age 53, of Gallipolis, one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fifth degree.

Andrew C. Wiseman, age 18, of Gallipolis, two counts of Breaking and Entering, felonies of the fifth degree.

Paul C. Byus, age 21, of Racine, one count of Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth degree.

Franklin S. Salyers, age 49, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree; one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.

Russell O. Gibson, Jr., age 32, of Vinton, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree.

Lona M. Simpson, age 34, of Pomeroy, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree.

Daniel R. Morrison, age 29, of Middleport, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree.

Shestan B. Craycraft, age 22, of Gallipolis, one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fifth degree; one count of Forgery, a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Telecommunications Fraud, a felony of the fifth degree.

Shawn L. Cox, age 36, of Gallipolis, one count of Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Theft, a felony of the fifth degree.

James R. Kinnison, Jr., age 37, of Bidwell, one count of Theft, a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Safecracking, a felony of the fourth degree.

The cases against those indicted will proceed in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2017/12/web1_Tribune-6.jpg