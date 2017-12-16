Search of home leads to arrest of Cheshire man

CHESHIRE — A man has been arrested and suspected methamphetamine seized after the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search of a home along with the Gallia County Common Pleas Court Probation Department.

Gage Overstreet, 20, Cheshire, has been arrested and booked into the Gallia County Jail, charged with an alleged probation violation. In addition, taken into custody on Friday was Hannah Overstreet, 22, Cheshire, for allegedly violating her parole, according to the sheriff’s office.

Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin released the following statement about the arrest made Friday based upon that search of a Cheshire Township residence.

“At approximately 8:37 a.m. on December 15, 2017, the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Roush Lane in Cheshire Township at the request of the Gallia County Common Pleas Court Probation Department in an effort to locate a male who resides there and is on community control with the court,” Champlin said. “Based upon some evasive behaviors by the occupants of the residence, the Sheriff’s Office was joined at the residence by a representative of the Common Pleas Court Probation Department and subsequently a search of the residence was conducted by the probation officer. As a result of that search, a white powdery substance believed to be methamphetamine along with cash and drug paraphernalia were seized. Based upon the investigation the male, Gage Overstreet, age 20 of Cheshire, was taken into custody at the scene. In addition, Hannah Overstreet, age 22 of Cheshire, was taken into custody at the residence as well for a violation of parole.”

Sheriff Champlin added: “This is yet another fine example of how individuals are being held accountable for the choices they make while on community control, not only by law enforcement but by the courts and their staffs. Mr. Overstreet was offered the opportunity to rehabilitate himself by the State and has thumbed his nose at that opportunity and will now be held accountable for those choices.”

Gage Overstreet http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2017/12/web1_12.15-Gage-Overstreet-2.jpg Gage Overstreet Hannah Overstreet http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2017/12/web1_12.15-Hannah-Overstreet-2.jpg Hannah Overstreet http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2017/12/web1_Tribune-5.jpg