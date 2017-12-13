Cattle on the loose in Rio

RIO GRANDE — Around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, five head of cattle escaped from a moving trailer at the intersection of Ohio 588 and 325 in the Village of Rio Grande.

According to Interim Chief Josh Davies, a farmer was traveling to the United Producers facility on Jackson Pike when the rear door of the trailer opened by accident, enabling the cattle to flee the scene.

The farmer, who was not named by Davies, secured the rest of his cattle and made attempts to locate the missing five throughout Tuesday evening, with no success.

“He has been out since first thing this morning working to corral the animals,” said Davies. “He’s currently working on two that were spotted just north of the village.”

As of publishing time Wednesday, one of the animals had secured itself in a field at Bob Evans Farm, leaving two unaccounted for. Two were in the woods north of Rio Grande, which the farmer was in pursuit of at the time of publishing.

“These cattle are easily spooked,” stated Davies. “If someone sees them, don’t try and corral them, report it to the dispatch office.”

The cattle were seen in the roadways and around the village Tuesday evening, prompting a public notice to use caution driving around Rio Grande.

Gallia County 911 center handles the dispatching for Rio PD, and can be reached on their non-emergency line at 740-446-3126.

