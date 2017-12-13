Voices of Christmas to return Saturday

GALLIPOLIS — The Voices of Christmas will ring out at the historic Ariel Opera House on Saturday at 7 p.m.

The performance will be featuring younger Ariel musicians on piano, voice and strings as well as the adult choral group, the Ariel Singers. This annual concert is a variety show of holiday songs to warm the heart that include “I Wonder as I Wander,” “Carol of the Bells,” “Mary Did You Know” and more. Solos, duos and larger ensembles round out the bill of fare for this musical potpourri.

“It’s nice to be working with Judy (Cavendish) again as we had before,” said Ariel Executive Director Lora Snow. “Our emphasis is on quality and we look forward to the Singers growing.”

Vocal and piano instructor Judith Cavendish and string instrument instructor Elaine Swinney will be leading the musicians in a variety of Christmas hymns and songs as well as novelty holiday tunes.

The Ariel Singers will be performing the compositions and arrangements of John Rutter and David Willcocks including “Shepherd’s Pipe Carol,” “Nativity Carol,” “Rose of Bethlehem” and “O Holy Night” as well for Voices of Christmas. Formed to sing in the Ariel’s production of The Music Man, the Ariel Singers is open to all those who love choral singing and meet on Tuesdays at 7 p.m.

Tickets for Voices of Christmas are $10 and are available online at arieltheatre.org or at the box office located at 428 Second Avenue in downtown Gallipolis.

Some of the Ariel Singers performed for the annual Gallipolis Rotary Christmas dinner at the Ariel. Left to right Jeannie Wilson, Elaine Swinney (violin), Judy Cavendish (Director), Duane Will, Mike Edleman, Carel Blank and Theresa Northup. Barb White was accompanying on piano. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2017/12/web1_thumb_IMG_7400_1024.jpg Some of the Ariel Singers performed for the annual Gallipolis Rotary Christmas dinner at the Ariel. Left to right Jeannie Wilson, Elaine Swinney (violin), Judy Cavendish (Director), Duane Will, Mike Edleman, Carel Blank and Theresa Northup. Barb White was accompanying on piano. Courtesy photo