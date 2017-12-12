TRIAD discusses active shooter workshops

GALLIPOLIS — Senior and law enforcement partnership members of SALT and TRIAD met in the second floor meeting room of the Gallia Courthouse Tuesday to discuss the Gallia Sheriff’s Office new house of worship active shooter training program.

“With the events which have unfolded around our country in the recent past, we realize the urgency to offer our services to the churches throughout our country,” said Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin. “We all pray that the events that we have read about in the national news never affect us here at home but we also understand the necessity to prepare ourselves. It is for this reason that we have offered to visit our local places of worship and help them establish a security program.”

According to Gallia Sheriff’s Deputy Melissa Evans, the sheriff along with local long enforcement agencies will be offering active shooter training for free faith-based group who has the desire for such. The program can be customized to either large congregation and small. The program examine entrances and exits to buildings, what doors should be locked and when to the building and the training of individuals who choose to carry weapons concealed and meet with them. The program also discusses whether an organization may wish to place cameras in a structure and where the best locations for them.

Evans stressed the importance of keeping an eye on child activities as well as a part of security that would be discussed in the program. Gallia Sheriff’s Office Chief of Deputies Troy Johnson has worked with the city schools in the past on appropriate lockdown defense techniques and would likely be assisting the sheriff with the program’s activities.

SALT and TRIAD members approved of the project and and said they would likely be contacting their respective faith-based organizations to get in touch with the sheriff’s office about holding a meeting with faith-based leaders.

For more information, call 740-446-4612, ext. 352.

Sheriff’s Office offers training to churches