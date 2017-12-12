Jack Frost in City Park

Winter weather makes its first appearance in the Ohio Valley, dropping significant flurries and reducing visibility for drivers. Drivers should use extra caution when temperatures drop as icy roadways are always a danger during the winter season. Temperatures are expected to remain low for the coming week with chances of precipitation.

Winter weather makes its first appearance in the Ohio Valley, dropping significant flurries and reducing visibility for drivers. Drivers should use extra caution when temperatures drop as icy roadways are always a danger during the winter season. Temperatures are expected to remain low for the coming week with chances of precipitation.