Posted on by

Jack Frost in City Park


Winter weather makes its first appearance in the Ohio Valley, dropping significant flurries and reducing visibility for drivers. Drivers should use extra caution when temperatures drop as icy roadways are always a danger during the winter season. Temperatures are expected to remain low for the coming week with chances of precipitation.


Morgan McKinniss|OVP

Winter weather makes its first appearance in the Ohio Valley, dropping significant flurries and reducing visibility for drivers. Drivers should use extra caution when temperatures drop as icy roadways are always a danger during the winter season. Temperatures are expected to remain low for the coming week with chances of precipitation.

Winter weather makes its first appearance in the Ohio Valley, dropping significant flurries and reducing visibility for drivers. Drivers should use extra caution when temperatures drop as icy roadways are always a danger during the winter season. Temperatures are expected to remain low for the coming week with chances of precipitation.
http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2017/12/web1_DSC_0974.jpgWinter weather makes its first appearance in the Ohio Valley, dropping significant flurries and reducing visibility for drivers. Drivers should use extra caution when temperatures drop as icy roadways are always a danger during the winter season. Temperatures are expected to remain low for the coming week with chances of precipitation. Morgan McKinniss|OVP

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

6:26 pm |    

Rio church youth joins Wreaths Across America

Rio church youth joins Wreaths Across America
3:58 pm |    

Gathering of 4th GIL Gala

Gathering of 4th GIL Gala
10:03 pm
Updated: 5:31 pm. |    

Commissioners and ODOT discuss coming projects

Commissioners and ODOT discuss coming projects