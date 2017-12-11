Pipeline construction to pass through Gallia

JACKSON — An informational meeting will be held by a Columbus law firm at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Jackson dealing with a natural gas pipeline anticipated to be constructed through Vinton, Jackson, parts of Gallia and Lawrence County.

The Columbus law firm of Goldman & Braunstein, attorneys dealing in in eminent domain, pipeline and easement law, will hold a free informational meeting for landowners impacted by the pipeline at 6 p.m., Tues., Dec. 12, at the Quality Inn at 605 E. Main Steet in Jackson. All interested parties are invited to attend.

International pipeline company TransCanada, reportedly the same company that built the controversial Keystone Pipeline, plans to construct 64 miles of 36-inch diameter pipe in Vinton, Jackson and Lawrence counties between McArthur and Burlington. The proposed route with reportedly pass through MacArthur, Hamden, Wellson, Jackson, Oak Hill, Markin Fork, South Point and Burlington valve sites.

According to a press release, 80 percent of the pipeline will be within the existing right-of-way corridor and 20 percent will require new right-of-way, according to TransCanada’s preliminary filings with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. The pipeline will connect with the new Columbia Leach Xpress pipeline that was constructed this year between Marshall County, W. Va., and Hocking County, Ohio.

The project has potential major ramifications for landowners whose properties are located along the existing right-of-way, as well as for those whose property will be crossed for the first time. In addition to using eminent domain where new right-of-way is required, TransCanada may claim that it is entitled to build the pipeline within the existing right-of-way under old easements with little compensation to the landowners, if any, the release claims. However, the terms of the old easements will vary and the law may entitle landowners to more money than TransCanada could offer.

Travels through Greenfield Township