Cox taken into custody second time

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — Gallia Sheriff’s Deputies arrest Gallipolis man out on bond as part of investigation into a Friday burglary call.

According to a release from the Gallia Sheriff’s Office, a call reporting a burglary was received around 11 a.m.. Responding law enforcement was given a description and subsequently located the suspect, Shawn Cox, 35, of Gallipolis, and a passenger in a vehicle traveling on Buckridge Road in Springfield Township. Deputies thwarted the escape of the suspect and took him into custody near U.S. 35.

“This is the perfect case of someone who refuses to learn,” said Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin. “Some of you might remember Mr. Cox who was recently arrested for stealing from a local hardware store (Thomas-Do-It Center) in Gallpolis. While out on bond, Mr. Cox decided that stealing from others was more of a priority than changing his life around.”

Deputies have submitted this case for review to the Gallia Prosecutor Jason Holdren for his review and to recommend charges.

Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Cox http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2017/12/web1_cox.jpg Cox