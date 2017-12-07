Eastern Star gives out Christmas hams

GALLIPOLIS — Gallipolis Chapter 283, Order of the Eastern Star is passing out hams for Christmas Dec. 19 at Grace United Methodist Church.

GUMC hosts a food pantry with Lutheran Social Services every month, providing food for local families, which will serve as the distribution method for the 130 hams purchased by the OES.

“We’re a charity organization. We do a lot of charity,” said Marlene Childers, worthy matron of the OES. “We make monthly donations to a different charity.”

As the leader of the group for this year, Childers has the privilege of selecting which charities to support within the community. The OES is a sub-group of the Masonic order, and has men and women as members. In order to join the local chapter, one must have a membership or a relative in a masonic fraternity.

“Not many people know we exist, so I’m trying to get out in the community and spread the word of who we are, and what we do,” said Childers.

Childers explained that most of the funds raised by OES is from making and selling apple butter. They produce the homemade butter several times throughout the year, and sell it regularly by way of its members. However, OES is best known for making and selling apple butter at the Bob Evans Farm Festival every year.

“That’s our key, number one revenue,” said Childers. “We make it from scratch. It’s hard work.”

The LSS food truck arrives monthly at Grace United Methodist Church on Second Avenue in Gallipolis as well as New Life Lutheran Church on Jackson Pike. The truck arrives at the Methodist church on the third Tuesday of each month and the Lutheran church the first Tuesday of each month.

According to Ohiooes.org, The Order of the Eastern Star was started by Dr. Rob Morris in 1850 while in Mississippi. Worldwide, the organization has over 650,000 members and over 5,000 chapters. In addition to founding the group, Morris also served as Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Kentucky. Morris was known for being a poet and wrote several pieces surrounding experiences with EOS and Freemasonry.

By Morgan McKinniss mmckinniss@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342.

