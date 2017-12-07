Remembering Pearl Harbor

VFW Post 4464 Honor Guard holds a firing salute and reading Thursday in memory of those lost during the Pearl Harbor attacks which occurred December 7, 1941. From left to right stand Commander Bill Mangus, John Watson, Charlie Huber, Carroll Taylor, Henry Maynard and Jerry Baker. Watson read a poem often shared with VFW members as they remember those who have fallen titled “Freedom isn’t Free.”

